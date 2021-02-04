The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the schedule for the first round of interviews for the recruitment of Assistant Engineer (Civil) on its official website.

Candidates who have qualified the BPSC assistant engineer main examination can check the interview schedule online at bpsc.bih.nic.in.

The commission will conduct the interviews for BPSC Assistant Engineer recruitment from February 22 to March 13, 2021.

Direct link to check BPSC assistant engineer interview schedule.

How to check the BPSC assistant engineer interview schedule:

Visit the official website at bpsc.bih.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, "Important Notice and Interview Program (1st Phase) under Assistant Engineer, Civil Competitive Examination"

The BPSC assistant engineer interview schedule in a pdf format will be displayed on the screen.