BPSC Assistant Engineer recruitment examination 2020 postponed, check details

BPSC Assistant Engineer recruitment examination 2020: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) on Saturday postponed the Assistant Engineer recruitment examination 2020.

The decision to postpone exams under the advertisement numbers 03/2020, 07/2020, 08/2020, and 09/2020 has been taken due to unavoidable reasons and a notice regarding this has been uploaded on the commission's official website.

Candidates who have applied for the recruitment examination can check the postponement notification online at bpsc.bih.nic.in.

According to the notice, the revised schedule for BPSC Assistant Engineer recruitment examinations 2020 will be released later.

The BPSC Civil Engineering exam under advt 03/2020 and advt 07/2020 was scheduled to be held on April 3, 4, 10, and 11, 2021. The Mechanical Engineering exam under advt 08/2020 was scheduled to be conducted on April 17 and 18, 2021, and the Electric exam under advt 09/2020 was scheduled for April 24 and 25, 2021.