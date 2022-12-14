BPSC Assistant Recruitment 2022: Registration reopens today at bpsc.bih.nic.in

Bihar Public Service Commission has reopened the BPSC Assistant recruitment 2022 registration on December 14, 2022. Candidates who want to apply for the Assistant posts can apply online through the official site of BPSC at bpsc.bih.nic.in.

The last date to register for the posts is till December 21, 2022. This recruitment drive will fill up 22 posts in the organisation. Candidates who have graduation degree are eligible to apply for the posts. The age limit of the candidate should be between 21 years to 37 years of age.

Direct link to apply for Assistant posts

BPSC Assistant Recruitment 2022: How to register

To apply for the posts, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

Visit the official site of BPSC at bpsc.bih.nic.in.

Click on BPSC Assistant Recruitment 2022 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Fill in the application form and make the payment of application fees.

Once done, click on submit.

Your application has been submitted.

The application fees is ₹600/- for all general category candidates, ₹150/- for SC/SY candidates of Bihar. Women candidates of Bihar will also pay ₹150/- as application fees. Candidates can check for more related details through the official site of BPSC.