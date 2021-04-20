BPSC Auditor Admit Card 2021 released, here’s direct link to download

Bihar Public Service Commission has released BPSC Auditor Admit Card 2021 on April 20, 2021. The admit card has been released on the official site of BPSC on bpsc.bih.nic.in. The prelims written examination will be conducted on April 25, 2021, in the state at various exam centres.

Candidates who will appear for the examination will have to mandatorily wear face masks from the time they enter the exam centre. Candidates will also have to carry 50 ml hand sanitizers on the day of the exam, as per the official notice. To download the admit card, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

BPSC Auditor Admit Card 2021: How to download

• Visit the official site of BPSC on bpsc.bih.nic.in.

• Click on BPSC Auditor Admit Card 2021 link available on the home page.

• Enter the login credentials and click on submit.

• Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

• Check the admit card and download it.

• Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

This recruitment drive will fill up 373 Auditor posts in the organization. The application process was started on October 21 and ended on November 18, 2020. The Commission has informed that the admit card will not be sent to the candidates via post.