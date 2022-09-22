BPSC CDPO Recruitment 2022: Application begins for 55 posts, apply now

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
employment news
Published on Sep 22, 2022 04:37 PM IST

BPSC Recruitment 2022: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has started online application process for the post of Child Development Project Officer post examination- Competitive Examination (Mains) 2021.

Interested candidates can now apply for the examination on the official website onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in(Shutterstock/ Representative photo)
ByHT Education Desk

The last date to apply for the posts is October 7, 2022.

BPSC is scheduled to conduct the CDPO Main exam 2022 on November 8 and 9, 2022.

The application fee is Rs.200 for SC/ST/PWD category candidates, whereas the fee is Rs.750 for other category candidates.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 55 vacancies for the post of Child Development Project Officer in the state Social Welfare Department.

Candidates will be shortlisted through 3 rounds- preliminary exam, main exam and personality test/interview round.

Here’s how to apply

Visit the official website onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in

Click on the apply link for Child Development Project Officer (Main)

Key in your Username ID and password and login

Fill in the application form, upload documents and pay fee

Submit and save for future purposes

