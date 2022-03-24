BPSC Head Teacher Recruitment 2022: 40506 vacancies notified, details here

Bihar Public Service Commission has notified over 40 thousand vacancies of Head Master in Primary Schools under Education Department, Govt. of Bihar. The application process will commence from March 28. Interested and eligible candidate can apply online through the official website of BPSC at bpsc.bih.nic.in till April 22.

BPSC Head Teacher Recruitment vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 40506 vacancies out of which 13761 vacancies are reserved for the female category.

BPSC Head Teacher Recruitment age limit: Candidate's age should not be more than 60 years.

BPSC Head Teacher Recruitment application fee: Candidates from the unreserved category have to pay a fee of ₹750, while candidates from the SC/ST/Female Candidates/PwD category have to pay a fee of ₹200.

BPSC Head Teacher Recruitment educational qualification: Candidates must have a bachelor's degree from a recognised university with a minimum 50%. Candidates from SC/ST/EBC/BC/Differently abled/female and EWS will be offered a 5% relaxation in the minimum prescribed marks. Degrees of 'Aalim' from Maulana Mazharul Haque Arbi & Persian University, Patna/Bihar State Madarsa Education Board and Shastri from Kameshwar Singh Darbhanga Sanskrit University will be considered equivalent to graduation. Applicants should hold a D.El.Ed., B.T., B.Ed., B.A.Ed., B.Sc.Ed., or B.L.Ed. qualification.

BPSC Head Teacher Recruitment work experience: Having minimum 8 years of regular service as basic grade teacher of Panchayat Elementary teacher/Urban Elementary Teacher under Panchayat Raj Institutions and urban Local Body Institutions. Graduate teacher of Panchayati Raj Institutions or Urban bodies institutions whose services are confirmed.

Interested candidates can check detailed notification below: