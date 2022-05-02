BPSC Head Teacher recruitment 2022: Application for 40,000+ posts ends today

BPSC Pradhan Shikshak Recruitment 2022: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) will close the application window for Primary School head teacher posts on May 2, 2022. Candidates who are yet to apply can go to onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in.

The recruitment drive is for 40,506 headmaster posts at primary schools of the Bihar Education Department and 13,761 posts are reserved for woman candidates.

Direct link to apply.

Eligibility

Candidates must be a citizen of India and resident of Bihar. Degree of graduation from any recognized university with minimum 50% marks required. DElEd/BT/BEd/BAEd/ScEd/BLEd degree with TET qualification (those who were appointed before 2012 must qualify in efficiency exam).

How to apply

Go to onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in. Click on the apply online link for the said advertisement. Submit your application along with fees and documents. Take a printout of the application form for future use.

For more information, check the notification given below:

