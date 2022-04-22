BPSC Head Teacher Recruitment 2022: Registration date extended again

Bihar Public Service Commission has extended the registration process for BPSC Head Teacher Recruitment 2022. Candidates who still have not applied for the post can apply online through the official site of BPSC on bpsc.bih.nic.in. The last date to apply for the posts is till April 22, 2022.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The application form edit link will be activated on May 3, 2022. The last date to edit the online application is till May 9, 2022, <strong>as per the official notice</strong>. This recruitment drive will fill up 40506 vacancies of Head Teacher in Primary Schools under Education Department, Govt. of Bihar.

Candidates who want to apply for the posts should have graduation degree from any recognised university with having minimum 50% marks. Candidates should have qualified D.El.Ed/ BT/ B.Ed/ B.A.Ed/ B.Sc.Ed/ B.L.Ed.

<strong>Direct link to apply here</strong>

BPSC Head Teacher Recruitment 2022: How to register

Visit the official site of BPSC portal on onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in.

Click on BPSC Head Teacher Recruitment 2022 link available on the home page.

Fill in the application form and click on submit.

Make the payment of application fees and submit the form.

Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The registration process was started on March 28, 2022. Candidates can check other details through the official site of BPSC.