BPSC headmaster recruitment: Application deadline extended again till April 21

The Bihar Public Service Commission, (BPSC) has once again extended the deadline for applying online for the position of Headmaster in Senior Secondary Schools under the state Education Department. Interested candidates who have not yet applied can do so online at onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in, the official website of the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC).

Earlier, the commission has extended the last date for submission of application form till April 11. From April 18 to April 30 candidates can make changes to their application forms.

This recruitment drive is being held by the Education Department to fill 6421 Headmaster posts in Senior Secondary Schools.

BPSC recruitment: Know how to apply

Visit the official website of BPSC at onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in

Scroll down and click on apply online link

Fill the application form, pay the application fee

Upload all the required documents

Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.