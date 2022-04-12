Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Employment News / BPSC headmaster recruitment: Application deadline extended again till April 21
employment news

BPSC headmaster recruitment: Application deadline extended again till April 21

BPSC has once again extended the deadline for applying online for the position of Headmaster in Senior Secondary Schools under the state Education Department
BPSC headmaster recruitment: Application deadline extended again till April 21
Published on Apr 12, 2022 04:47 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com

The Bihar Public Service Commission, (BPSC) has once again extended the deadline for applying online for the position of Headmaster in Senior Secondary Schools under the state Education Department. Interested candidates who have not yet applied can do so online at onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in, the official website of the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC). 

Earlier, the commission has extended the last date for submission of application form till April 11. From April 18 to April 30 candidates can make changes to their application forms.

This recruitment drive is being held by the Education Department to fill 6421 Headmaster posts in Senior Secondary Schools.

Direct link here

BPSC recruitment: Know how to apply

Visit the official website of BPSC at onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in

Scroll down and click on apply online link

Fill the application form, pay the application fee

Upload all the required documents

Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
bpsc bpsc.bih.nic.in
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP