BPSC Project Manager prelims exam 2021 postponed, check fresh date here

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 03:04 PM IST
BPSC Project Manager prelims exam 2021: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) on Wednesday, March 17, postponed the Project Manager preliminary examination due to unavoidable reasons. A notice regarding this has also been uploaded on the commission's official website.

Earlier, the prelim examination was scheduled to be conducted on April 5., 2021.

According to the notice, the commission will conduct the BPSC project manager preliminary exam on April 11, 2021.

The examination will be held from 12 noon to 2:15 pm, in the headquarters of Patna, Bhagalpur, Muzaffarpur, and Gaya. The commission will release the admit cards for the preliminary examination in due course of time.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 69 vacancies of Project Manager.

Candidates are advised to visit the official website of the commission at bpsc.bih.nic.in for further updates.

