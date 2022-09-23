Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
BPSC recruitment 2022: Last date to apply for 40506 Head teacher posts

employment news
Published on Sep 23, 2022 02:50 PM IST

BPSC recruitment 2022: Application process to fill 40506 Head teacher posts will end today.

BPSC recruitment 2022: Last date to apply for 40506 Head teacher posts(bpsc.bih.nic.in)
ByHT Education Desk

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) will close down the online application process for 40506 Head teacher posts on September 23. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in.

BPSC recruitment 2022 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 40506 Head teacher posts of which 13,761 posts are reserved for female candidates.

BPSC recruitment 2022 age limit: The maximum age of the candidates should be 60 years.

Here's the direct link to apply

BPSC recruitment 2022: How to apply

Go to the official website at onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the Apply online link

Register and fill the application form

Pay the application fee

Submit and take print out for future reference.

Interested candidates can check the detailed notification here.

