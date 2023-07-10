Bihar Public Service Commission has extended the last date to register for BPSC Teacher Recruitment 2023. Candidates now can apply till July 15 at bpsc.bih.nic.in. The application process commenced on June 15. Previously the last date to apply for the posts was till July 12, 2023. Candidates can apply at onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in.

BPSC Teacher Recruitment 2023: Last date to apply extended till July 15

The recruitment drive will fill up 1,70,461 Teacher positions.

BPSC Teacher Recruitment 2023 age limit: The maximum age should be 37 years for unreserved(male). For backward class, extremely backward class, backward class women and unreserved women the maximum age is 40 years. The maximum age limit for the SC/ST candidates is 42 years.

BPSC Teacher Recruitment 2023 application fee: For SC/ST, all female candidates, and candidates who are physically disabled, the application cost is ₹200. The application cost for other candidates is ₹750.

Here's direct link to apply

BPSC Teachers Recruitment 2023: Know how to apply

Go to the official website of BPSC at onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in

Click on BPSC Teacher Recruitment 2023 link available on the home page.

Register and proceed with the application

Fill in the application form and make the payment of application fees.

Your application has been submitted.

Download and keep the hard copy of the same for further need.

