Bihar Public Service Commission has postponed the BPSC TRE 4.0 Recruitment 2026 registration date. Candidates who want to apply for the vacant posts of School Teachers in the Education Department, Bihar, under the School Teacher Recruitment Examination (TRE-4.0) of the Fourth Phase can find the direct link through the official website of BPSC at bpsc.bih.nic.in.

BPSC TRE 4.0 Recruitment 2026: Registration date postponed, to begin on September 25 at bpsc.bih.nic.in

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The registration process will begin on September 25, 2026. The last date to fill the online applications is October 26, 2026 and the last date for fee payment is October 25, 2026. This recruitment drive will fill up 32388 posts in the organization.

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The official tweet reads, “Under Advertisement No. 15/2026, online applications are invited for the recruitment of 32,388 vacant posts of School Teachers in the Education Department, Bihar, under the School Teacher Recruitment Examination (TRE-4.0) of the Fourth Phase. The application process will commence from 25.09.2026. The last date for online applications is 26.10.2026, and the last date for fee payment is fixed as 25.10.2026. Detailed information is available on the Commission's website http://bpsc.bihar.gov.in.”

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{{^usCountry}} Of the total vacancies, 3,847 posts have been earmarked for Classes 1 to 5, 8,563 for Classes 6 to 8, 3,877 for Classes 9 and 10, and 16,101 for Classes 11 and 12. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Of the total vacancies, 3,847 posts have been earmarked for Classes 1 to 5, 8,563 for Classes 6 to 8, 3,877 for Classes 9 and 10, and 16,101 for Classes 11 and 12. {{/usCountry}}

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BPSC TRE 4.0 Recruitment 2026: How to apply

Eligible candidates who want to apply for the examination can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of BPSC at bpsc.bih.gov.in.

2. Click on the BPSC TRE 4 Notification 2026 registration link available on the home page.

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3. A new page will open where candidates will have to register themselves.

4. Once registration is done, fill the application form.

5. Make the payment of the application fee.

6. Click on submit and download the confirmation page.

7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further needs.

The application fee to apply for the examination is ₹100/-. The fee should be paid through online mode- Debit Card/ Credit Card/ Net banking/ UPI.

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If candidates apply for more than one category, they must pay separate examination fees for each category, i.e., categories 1 to 5, 6 to 8, 9 to 10, and 11 to 12. In addition to the above examination fees, candidates will also be required to pay charges as prescribed by various banks, which will be automatically deducted by the bank upon online payment. For more related details candidates can check the official website of BPSC.