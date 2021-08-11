BPSSC Admit Card for Enforcement SI posts under BSTD to be released on August 12

Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission (BPSSC) will on August 12 release the admit card for the Mains Exam for the post of Enforcement Sub Inspector (Advt. No. 02/2019) under Bihar State Transport Department (BSTD). Candidates can download the admit card from the official website of Bihar Police Subordinate Service commission at bpssc.bih.nic.in.

The BPSSC Mains Admit card link will be activated at 10 am on August 12.

The official website of BPSSC reads,’ Please log in by using your registration number or mobile number with date of birth to download Admit Card of Mains Exam for the post of Enforcement Sub Inspector (Advt. No. 02/2019) Under Bihar State Transport Department’.

The Main (Written) Exam for the post of Enforcement Sub-Inspector is to be conducted on August 29, 2021.

BPSSC admit card 2021: How to download

Candidates can download the admit card through the official website of BPSSC at https://www.bpssc.bih.nic.in/ by login their registration number or mobile number with date of birth.