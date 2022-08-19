BPSSC SI 2020 mark sheet to be out on August 21; Here's the notification

Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission (BPSSC) will release the mark sheet for the post of Police Sub Inspector and Sergeant in Bihar Police from August 21. Candidates who took the BPSSC Sub Inspector and Sergeant examination can download the marks sheet for the official website at bpssc.bih.nic.in.

This recruitment drive was being conducted to fill up a total of 2,213 vacancies in Bihar police department. Candidates Can check the detailed notification here.

BPSSC SI 2020 mark sheet: How to check

Visit the official website at bpssc.bih.nic.in

On the homepage, click on Sub-Inspector/Sergeant in Bihar Police mark sheet link

Key in your credentials and log in

Check and take a printout for future reference

