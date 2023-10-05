BPSSC SI Recruitment 2023: Registration begins for 1275 posts at bpssc.bih.nic.in, link here

Bihar Police Sub-Ordinate Services Commission, BPSSC has started the registration process for BPSSC SI Recruitment 2023 on October 4, 2023. Candidates who want to apply for Sub Inspector posts can do it through the official site of BPSSC at bpssc.bih.nic.in.

BPSSC SI Recruitment 2023: Registration begins for 1275 posts, link here

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This recruitment drive will fill up 1275 posts in the organization. The last date to apply for the post is till November 5, 2023. Candidates can follow the steps given below to apply online.

BPSSC SI Recruitment 2023: How to apply

Visit the official site of BPSSC at bpssc.bih.nic.in.

Click on SI recruitment link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will get registration link.

Register yourself and make the payment of application fees.

Once done, fill the application form and upload the necessary documents, if needed.

Click on view application status and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The application fee is ₹700 for unreserved, OBC and EWS categories. For SC and ST categories the application fee is ₹400. The fees should be paid through online mode. For more related details candidates can check the official website of BPSSC.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON