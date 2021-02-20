BRO Recruitment 2021: 459 vacancies for various posts notified

BRO Recruitment 2021: The Border Roads Organization (BRO) has released an official notification for the recruitment of the General Reserve Engineer Force for males only.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the positions in the prescribed format within 45 days of publication of this job notification.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 459 vacancies, out of which, 195 vacancies are for the unreserved category, 121 for OBC, 66 for SC, 45 for EWS, and 32 for the ST category.

Candidates are advised to send the application to GREF Centre, Dighi Camp, Alandi Road, Pune - 411015 before the closing date.

Educational qualification

For Draughtsman: Candidates must have passed 12th with a science subject from a recognized institute and should have two years certificate and other prescribed qualifications in a recognized institute or equivalent and Architecture or Draughtsmanship.

For Lab Assistant: Candidates should have a degree in a related subject from a recognized institution.

For Multi-Skilled Worker: Aspirants must have passed 10th from a recognized board or equivalent, plus candidates must have ITI from the relevant trade.

For more details, candidates are advised to read the official notification here: