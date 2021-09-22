Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Employment News / BSEB D.EI.ED 2021: Registration process with late fee reopens today
employment news

BSEB D.EI.ED 2021: Registration process with late fee reopens today

BSEB D.EI.ED registration process reopens from September 22 and the last date to apply is September 24 with late fee.
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON SEP 22, 2021 12:51 PM IST
BSEB D.EI.ED registration to process reopen from tomorrow(Screengrab)

Bihar School of Education Board will reopen the registration process for the first-year students of session 2020-22 and second-year students of session 2019-21 for D.El.Ed. exams. Candidates can fill the examination form from 22 September to 24 September. However, they have to pay the late fee. Candidates will be able to pay the application fee from September 22 to September 30.

The Board will also release the dummy admit card on the basis of online filled forms at secondary.biharboardonline.com, which will be available from September 22 to 30.

 

How to apply for D.EI.Ed 2020-2022

Visit the official website at secondary.biharboardonline.com

Click on the link given to fill the application form

Pay the application fee

Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference

Topics
bihar school examination board bseb bsebonline.org
