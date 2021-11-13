Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
BSF Group C Recruitment 2021: Apply for 72 Constable and other posts

BSF to recruit candidates for Constable and other posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of BSF on rectt.bsf.gov.in.
Published on Nov 13, 2021 01:57 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Directorate General Border Security Force, BSF has invited applications from candidates to apply for Group C posts. Candidates who are interested to apply for Constable and other posts can apply online through the official site of BSF on rectt.bsf.gov.in. The last date of acceptance of application will be 45 days from the date of publication of the advertisement in the employment news paper. 

The applications will be accepted through online mode only. The posts will be filled up in Engineering set up of Border Security Force, Ministry of Home Affairs. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details 

Name of the post Number of vacancies 
ASI 1 Post
HC 6 Posts 
Constable 65 Posts 

Eligibility Criteria 

Candidates who want to apply for the posts should be matriculation pass or its equivalent with Industrial Training Institute. The age limit to apply for the posts should be between 18 to 25 years as on the closing date of receipt of online applications. Relaxations in upper age limit is available to different categories and government servants as per instructions/ order issued by the central government from time to time. 

 

Topics
bsf sarkari naukri
