Border Security Force, BSF will close the registration process for Head Constable posts on September 23, 2025. Candidates who want to apply for the Radio Operator and Radio Mechanic posts can find the direct link through the official website of BSF at rectt.bsf.gov.in. BSF Head Constable Recruitment 2025: Last date today to apply for 1121 posts, direct link here

This recruitment drive will fill up 1121 posts in the organisation.

Eligibility Criteria

HC (RO): Pass in Intermediate or 12th standard or equivalent with Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics from a recognised Board, or University or Institution as a regular student with aggregate 60% marks in Physics, Chemistry and Math subjects. Or Matriculation or equivalent from a recognized Board and two years Industrial Training Institute Certificate (ITI) in Radio and Television or Electronics Engineering or Computer Operator and Programming Assistant or Data Preparation and Computer Software or General Electronics Engineering or Data Entry Operator from a recognised Institute.

HC (RM): Pass in Intermediate or 12th standard or equivalent with Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics from a recognized Board or University or Institution as a regular student with aggregate 60% marks in Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics subjects. Or Matriculation or equivalent from a recognized Board or Institute and two years Industrial Training Institution Certificate (ITI) in Radio and Television or General Electronics or Computer Operator and Programming Assistant or Data Preparation and Computer Software or Electrician or Fitter or Information Technology and Electronics System Maintenance or Communication Equipment Maintenance or Computer Hardware or Network Technician or Mechatronics or Data Entry Operator from a recognized Institute.

How to Apply

To apply for the posts candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of BSF at rectt.bsf.gov.in.

2. Click on BSF Head Constable Recruitment 2025 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to register themselves.

4. Once registration is done, fill the application form.

5. Make the payment of application fee.

6. Click on submit and download the confirmation page.

7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The application fee for male candidates belonging to Unreserved (UR), OBC and EWS categories for the post of HC(RO) & HC(RM) is ₹100/- for each post. The exam fee can be paid through net banking, credit/debit card and via nearest authorised common service centre.

No exam fee is required to be paid by the candidates belonging to exempted categories & Female candidates (i.e. candidates belonging to Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribes, BSF Departmental candidates, Ex-Servicemen and Compassionate Appointment). For more related details candidates can check the official website of BSF.