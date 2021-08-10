Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Employment News / BSF Recruitment 2021: Apply for 269 constable vacancies
employment news

BSF Recruitment 2021: Apply for 269 constable vacancies

BSF Recruitment 2021: Apply for the 269 vacancies of constables, check details here
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON AUG 10, 2021 03:10 PM IST
BSF Recruitment 2021: Apply for the 269 vacancies of Constable, details here(HT)

Border Security Force, BSF has invited applications for the post of constable (General Duty) in Group 'C' on a temporary basis, likely to be made permanent in BSF under Sports quota. The online application process began on August 9 and the last date to apply is August 29 till 11.59 pm.

This recruitment drive will fill 269 vacancies in the sports discipline. The recruitment is only for meritorious sportspersons who are either medal winner/position holder and /or participants (check details).

BSF recruitment 2021: Age limit

All the candidates applying for the post of Constable (General Duty) should be between the age of 18 to 23 years.

BSF recruitment 2021: Educational qualification

Candidates should possess Matriculation or from a recognized board.

BSF Recruitment: Application fee

Male candidates from the General (UR) or OBC categories who apply for the job of Constable(GD) under the Sports Quota have to pay only 100 as application fee.

Females and candidates belonging to the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe categories are exempted from paying fees.

BSF Recruitment: Selection process

Candidates' online application forms and copies of certificates will be scrutinised, and if found to be in order, they will be issued online admit cards to appear in the recruitment process, which includes Documentation, Physical Standard Test (PST), and Detailed Medical Examination.

BSF recruitment 2021: How to apply

Visit the official website of BSF at http://rectt.bsf.gov.in/

On the homepage click on the click on the recruitment tab

Key in personal details and generate OTP

Enter address and other details

Upload all the required details

Pay the application fee

Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference

Note: Candidates can check eligibility criteria, sports qualifications, and other details below

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
bsf constable bsf constable recruitment
RELATED STORIES
TRENDING NEWS

Starting up at 90 and beating COVID, she stands strong proving age is no bar

Baby bears spotted playing on golf course. Cute clip may make your day

Let this thrilled shelter dog getting adopted be your dose of happiness today

ITBP shares wholesome post of father saluting daughter who joined the force
TRENDING TOPICS
climate change
Shilpa Shetty
Hartalika Teej 2021
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Kareena Kapoor
August 2021 festivals
Ujjwala scheme 2.0
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP