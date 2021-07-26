Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Employment News / BSF Recruitment 2021: Last date today to apply for 175 SI, ASI posts
employment news

BSF Recruitment 2021: Last date today to apply for 175 SI, ASI posts

BSF will close down the registration process for 175 SI, ASI and other posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official link bsf.gov.in.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUL 26, 2021 07:38 AM IST
BSF Recruitment 2021: Last date today to apply for 175 SI, ASI posts(ANI/ Representative photo)

Directorate General Border Security Force, BSF will close down the registration process today for SI, ASI and other posts. Interested candidates can apply online through the official site of BSF on bsf.gov.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 175 posts in the organisation.

The registration process was started on June 29, 2021. Male and female candidates can apply online for Group B and Group C posts through online mode. Candidates who want to apply for the posts will have to go through the official notification to know the detailed educational qualification for each post. The steps to apply online is given below.

Direct link to apply here

BSF Recruitment 2021: How to Apply

• Visit the official site of BSF on bsf.gov.in.

• Click on Recruitment link available on the home page.

• Press the post you want to apply for.

• Fill in the details and click on payment option.

• Make the payment of the application fees.

• Click on submit and your application has been submitted.

• Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The application fees are 200/- for Group ’B” posts and Rs. 100/- for Group ‘C’ Posts. The examination fees or application fees should be paid through net banking, credit or debit card, nearest authorized common service centre.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
bsf recruitment sarkari naukri sub inspector jobs

Related Stories

employment news

BSF Recruitment 2021: Apply for 175 SI, ASI and other posts on bsf.gov.in

PUBLISHED ON JUN 29, 2021 03:56 PM IST
TRENDING NEWS

APJ Abdul Kalam’s bust entirely made of scrap installed by Indian Railways

Shy cat hides behind vet while taking vaccines. Clip is too cute to miss

Sweet video of an armadillo may remind you of Pokemon. Watch

Girl creates portrait of Shankar Mahadevan using Rubik’s cubes, he shares video
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Poonam Pandey
Gold Price
Gehana Vasisth
Tokyo 2020 Olympics Live Updates Day 1
Guru Purnima 2021
Olympics
Google Doodle
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP