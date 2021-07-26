BSF Recruitment 2021: Last date today to apply for 175 SI, ASI posts

Directorate General Border Security Force, BSF will close down the registration process today for SI, ASI and other posts. Interested candidates can apply online through the official site of BSF on bsf.gov.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 175 posts in the organisation.

The registration process was started on June 29, 2021. Male and female candidates can apply online for Group B and Group C posts through online mode. Candidates who want to apply for the posts will have to go through the official notification to know the detailed educational qualification for each post. The steps to apply online is given below.

Direct link to apply here

BSF Recruitment 2021: How to Apply

• Visit the official site of BSF on bsf.gov.in.

• Click on Recruitment link available on the home page.

• Press the post you want to apply for.

• Fill in the details and click on payment option.

• Make the payment of the application fees.

• Click on submit and your application has been submitted.

• Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The application fees are ₹200/- for Group ’B” posts and Rs. 100/- for Group ‘C’ Posts. The examination fees or application fees should be paid through net banking, credit or debit card, nearest authorized common service centre.