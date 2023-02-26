BSF Recruitment 2023: Apply for 127 HC, SI and constable posts

Directorate General Border Security Force, BSF has invited applications for 127 vacancies of Group 'B' and Group 'C' posts in the BSF water wing through the direct entry exam 2023. The last date for the submission of the application form is 30 days from the publication of the detailed advertisement. Candidates can apply for the posts through the official site of BSF on rectt.bsf.gov.in.

The advertisement was published on Feb 25 in employment news.

BSF Recruitment 2023 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 127 vacancies of which 12 posts are of SI, 100 vacancies are for HC and 15 vacancies are for constable.

BSF Recruitment 2023 application fee: The application fee is ₹200 for candidates applying for Group B posts and ₹100 for candidates applying for Group C posts.

The application fee is exempted for SC/ST, department candidates and Ex-Servicemen.

Candidates are advised to visit the official website at rectt.bsf.gov.in to check and submit the application form which will be available after publication in employment news/rozgar samachar.

