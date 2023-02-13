BSF recruitment 2023: Apply for constable posts at rectt.bsf.gov.in

Directorate General Border Security Force, BSF has invited applications for constable and HC(Veterinary)posts. Interested candidates can apply online at rectt.bsf.gov.in. The deadline for the submission of the application form is March 6.

BSF recruitment 2023 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 26 vacancies of which 18 are for the post of HC(Veterinary) and 8 are for the constable post.

BSF recruitment 2023 age limit: Candidate's age should be between the age of 18 to 25 years.

BSF recruitment 2023 educational qualification:

HC(Veterinary): Candidates should have passed 12th Class from a recognized Board. Candidates should Posses a minimum one-year course in Veterinary Stock Assistant from any recognized Institution and have at least one-year post qualification experience.

Constable (Kennelman): Candidates should posses 10th Class from a recognized Board. Candidates should have Two years’ experience in handling animals from a Government Veterinary hospital or dispensary or veterinary college or Government Farm.

Here's the direct link to apply

