BTSC Bihar MO Recruitment 2021: Apply for 6338 Medical Officer posts

Bihar Technical Service Commission (BTSC) has invited applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Specialist Medical Officer and General Medical Officers. The application process begins on Tuesday, April 4.

Out of 6338 posts advertised, 2,632 are for General Medical officer and 3,706 posts are for special Medical officers.

Interested candidates can apply online by visiting official website of BTSC at http://pariksha.nic.in/

The last date to apply for the posts is May 24.

Age limit:

General Male - 37 years

General Female - 40 years

SC/ST - 42 Years

BC/OBC - 40 Years

Application Fee:

General/BC/EWS the application fee is ₹200

SC/ST/OBC( residents of Bihar) the application fee is ₹50

For Female of reserved and unreserved categories (residents of Bihar) the application fee is ₹50

Non-residents of Bihar (Male/Female) the Application fee is ₹200

Note: Candidates must check eligibility criteria and other details before applying.