CAT 2021 application correction window to open tomorrow, how to make changes

Indian Institutes of Management, IIM will open the CAT 2021 application correction window on Saturday, September 25. Candidates who have registered for CAT 2021 and want to make changes in the application form can do so through the official site of IIM CAT on iimcat.ac.in.

The correction window will remain open till September 27 till 5 pm. CAT 2021 registration process was closed on September 22, 2021.

The candidates will be able to make changes in photo, signature, and test centre preference.

The CAT 2021 examination will be held on Sunday, November 28 and the admit card for the same will be available from October 27.

CAT 2021: How to make changes

Candidates can make the changes in the application form by following the simple steps given below.

Visit the official website of IIM at iimcat.ac.in

On the homepage click on the application correction window

A new page will be displayed on the screen

Key in your credentials and make changes in the application form

Save changes and click on submit button