Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Employment News / CAT 2021 application correction window to open tomorrow, how to make changes
employment news

CAT 2021 application correction window to open tomorrow, how to make changes

CAT 2021 application correction window to open tomorrow at iimcat.ac.in, here's how to make changes
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON SEP 24, 2021 02:01 PM IST
CAT 2021 application correction window to open tomorrow at iimcat.ac.in

Indian Institutes of Management, IIM will open the CAT 2021 application correction window on Saturday, September 25. Candidates who have registered for CAT 2021 and want to make changes in the application form can do so through the official site of IIM CAT on iimcat.ac.in.

The correction window will remain open till September 27 till 5 pm. CAT 2021 registration process was closed on September 22, 2021.

The candidates will be able to make changes in photo, signature, and test centre preference.

The CAT 2021 examination will be held on Sunday, November 28 and the admit card for the same will be available from October 27.

CAT 2021: How to make changes

Candidates can make the changes in the application form by following the simple steps given below.

Visit the official website of IIM at iimcat.ac.in

On the homepage click on the application correction window

A new page will be displayed on the screen

Key in your credentials and make changes in the application form

RELATED STORIES

Save changes and click on submit button

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
iimcat.ac.in common admission test
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Maharashtra Metro recruitment 2021: Apply for 96 technician and other vacancies 

CRPF Head Constable Recruitment 2021: Apply for 38 posts on crpf.gov.in 

WBPSC Judicial Service Prelims Answer Key 2021: Objection window to open today

JKSSB recruitment 2022: Applications invited for 462 vacancies, check details 
TRENDING TOPICS
Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
PM Narendra Modi
GATE 2022 Registration
Foundation review
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP