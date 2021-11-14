Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Employment News / CCRAS, AYUSH Ministry to recruit program managers, data entry operators
employment news

CCRAS, AYUSH Ministry to recruit program managers, data entry operators

The application forms are available on the official website of CCRAS and the deadline for submission of the forms is November 25.
CCRAS, AYUSH Ministry to recruit program managers, data entry operators(Shutterstock)
Published on Nov 14, 2021 05:12 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

CCRAS, Ministry of Ayush has invited applications to recruit for program manager and data entry operator posts for the Programme Management Unit (PMU) for Central Sector Scheme Of Ayush Oushadhi Gunvatta Evam Uttpadan Samvardhan Yojana (AOGUSY) on contractual basis initially for a period upto 31.03.2022, the job notification reads.

The application forms are available on the official website of CCRAS and the deadline for submission of the forms is November 25.

Candidates have to send their applications to Drug Policy Section, Ministry of Ayush, NBCC, Office Block-III 2nd Floor, East Kidwai Nagar, New Delhi- 110023.

A total of 5 posts will be filled through this recruitment drive.

Candidates with graduation in any form of Ayurveda, Siddha, Unani and Homeopathy system, MBA ( Hospital Administration), MBA(Finance)/M.Com, Graduation from recognized institute or University with sound knowledge of Computer Application/ IT are eligible to apply. Candidates should go through the official job notification for details on additional eligibility conditions, age limit and other information relevant to the recruitment.

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
recruitment drive
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Goa: GPSC invites applications for lecturer, junior physician, other posts

Sainik School Recruitment 2021: Apply for TGT and other posts, details here 

NIELIT Scientist Recruitment 2021: Apply for 33 posts on nielit.gov.in

BSF Group C Recruitment 2021: Apply for 72 Constable and other posts
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Today Panchang
T20 World Cup 2021
Delhi’s air quality
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP