CCRAS, AYUSH Ministry to recruit program managers, data entry operators

CCRAS, Ministry of Ayush has invited applications to recruit for program manager and data entry operator posts for the Programme Management Unit (PMU) for Central Sector Scheme Of Ayush Oushadhi Gunvatta Evam Uttpadan Samvardhan Yojana (AOGUSY) on contractual basis initially for a period upto 31.03.2022, the job notification reads.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The application forms are available on the official website of CCRAS and the deadline for submission of the forms is November 25.

Candidates have to send their applications to Drug Policy Section, Ministry of Ayush, NBCC, Office Block-III 2nd Floor, East Kidwai Nagar, New Delhi- 110023.

A total of 5 posts will be filled through this recruitment drive.

Candidates with graduation in any form of Ayurveda, Siddha, Unani and Homeopathy system, MBA ( Hospital Administration), MBA(Finance)/M.Com, Graduation from recognized institute or University with sound knowledge of Computer Application/ IT are eligible to apply. Candidates should go through the official job notification for details on additional eligibility conditions, age limit and other information relevant to the recruitment.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON