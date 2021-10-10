Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
CCRH to recruit 21 homeopathy research officers
CCRH to recruit 21 homeopathy research officers

CCRH has invited applications to recruit 21 homeopathy research officers. Candidates can apply for the post by November 8.
Published on Oct 10, 2021 03:41 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi

The Central Council for Research in Homeopathy (CCRH) has invited applications to fill 21 positions in homeopathy research officer. The application forms are available on the official website of CCRH and the deadline for the submission of the forms is November 8.

Candidates with MD in homeopathy from  a recognized statutory board or council or university included in the second schedule to homeopathy central council act, 1973 and enrolled on the central register of CCH or state register of homeopathy are eligible for this recruitment. The upper age limit for this post is 40 years. Details on age relaxation can be found in the job notice.

Candidates will be selected through a written test and interview. 

The written test will carry a total of 150 marks and will comprise a total of 150 multiple-choice questions. Each question will carry one mark. There will be negative marking of 0.25 for wrong answer.

The date of the written exam and the interview will be notified later, the CCRH has said.

Job details

