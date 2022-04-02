CDAC Recruitment 2022: Apply for Technical Assistant & MSS posts, details here

Centre for Development of Advanced Computing, CDAC has invited applications from candidates to apply for Technical Assistant and MSS posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of CDAC on cdac.in. The last date to apply for the posts is till April 17, 2022. This recruitment drive will fill up 18 posts in the organisation.

Candidates can check eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

Technical Assistant: 7 Posts

MSS-III: 7 Posts

MSS-II: 4 Posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates can check the educational qualification and age limit through the <strong>Detailed Notification available here</strong>.

How to Apply

Candidates should scan their photograph and signature in jpeg format and keep it ready before starting to apply online for uploading. Instructions for uploading the photograph and signature are available on the online application portal.

Application Fees

Candidates are required to pay a non-refundable processing fee of Rs.295/- (including 18% GST) for applying for the posts, which is to be paid by the candidates directly to the following account number of CDAC, Thiruvananthapuram through NEFT/Net banking/Unified Payment Interface (UPI) or by scanning the QR code (available on the screen at the payment page) during the online application process at C-DAC website.

