CDAC Recruitment: Applications invited for technical and non-technical posts

CDAC Recruitment: Center for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC) has invited applications for the various posts of Senior Assistant, Junior Assistant, Assistant, and Technical assistant.

The application process is underway and the last day to apply online is on or before July 10.

Candidates can check the notification on the official website of C-DAC and apply online.

This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 14 vacancies. out of which 5 vacancies are for Puna Location,8 for the Mumbai Location, and 1 for the Hyderabad location.

Age limit for C-DAC recruitment 2021:

For the post of senior assistant and assistant, and technical assistant the upper age limit is 35 years.

For the post of Junior assistant, the upper age limit is 30 years.

For the post of assistant in the PwD category, the age limit is 45 years.

The date of the written test will be communicated through email.

How to apply for Technical and Non-Technical Posts

Visit the official website of CDAC at https://www.cdac.in/

On the homepage click on the career tab than on the current openings

Click on the link you want to apply

Candidates can click on the apply button provided against each position they want to apply

Fill in all the required details

After filing the application form click the submit button

Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference

For details visit the official website of C-DAC at https://www.cdac.in

