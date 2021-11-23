Central Coalfields Limited Apprentice Recruitment 2021: Apply for 539 posts
Central Coalfields Limited has invited applications from candidates to apply for Apprentice posts. Eligible candidates who want to apply online for the posts can do it through the official site of Central Coalfields Limited on centralcoalfields.in. The last date to apply for the posts is till December 5, 2021.
Eligible candidates are invited for one year 2020-21 practical training under Apprentice Act-1961 amended 2017 in different trades. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.
Vacancy Details
- Electrician 190 Posts
- Fitter 150 Posts
- Mechanic repair and maintenance of vehicle 50 Posts
- COPA 20 Posts
- Machinist 10 Posts
- Turner 10 Posts
- Electronics Mechanics 10 Posts
- Plumber 7 Posts
- Photographer 3 Posts
- Florist and Landscaper 5 Posts
- Book Binder 2 Posts
- Carpenter 2 Posts
- Dental Laboratory Technician 2 Posts
- Food Production 1 Post
- Furniture and Cabinet maker 2 Posts
- Gardener (Mali) 10 Posts
- Horticulture Assistant 5 Posts
- Old Age care taker 2 Posts
- Painter (General) 2 Posts
- Receptionist 2 Posts
- Steward 6 Posts
- Tailor 2 Posts
- Upholsterer 1 Post
- Secretarial Assistant 5 Posts
- Sirdar 10 Posts
- Accountant/ Accounts Executive 30 Posts
Eligibility Criteria
Candidates can check the educational qualification and age limit through the Detailed Notification available here. For more related details candidates can visit the official site of Central Coalfields Limited.