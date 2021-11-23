Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Employment News / Central Coalfields Limited Apprentice Recruitment 2021: Apply for 539 posts
employment news

Central Coalfields Limited Apprentice Recruitment 2021: Apply for 539 posts

Central Coalfields Limited to recruit candidates for Apprentice posts. Eligible candidates can apply online for 539 posts on centralcoalfields.in.
Central Coalfields Limited Apprentice Recruitment 2021: Apply for 539 posts
Published on Nov 23, 2021 08:21 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Central Coalfields Limited has invited applications from candidates to apply for Apprentice posts. Eligible candidates who want to apply online for the posts can do it through the official site of Central Coalfields Limited on centralcoalfields.in. The last date to apply for the posts is till December 5, 2021. 

Eligible candidates are invited for one year 2020-21 practical training under Apprentice Act-1961 amended 2017 in different trades. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details. 

Vacancy Details

  • Electrician 190 Posts
  • Fitter 150 Posts
  • Mechanic repair and maintenance of vehicle 50 Posts
  • COPA 20 Posts
  • Machinist 10 Posts
  • Turner 10 Posts
  • Electronics Mechanics 10 Posts
  • Plumber 7 Posts
  • Photographer 3 Posts
  • Florist and Landscaper 5 Posts
  • Book Binder 2 Posts
  • Carpenter 2 Posts
  • Dental Laboratory Technician 2 Posts
  • Food Production 1 Post
  • Furniture and Cabinet maker 2 Posts
  • Gardener (Mali) 10 Posts
  • Horticulture Assistant 5 Posts
  • Old Age care taker 2 Posts
  • Painter (General) 2 Posts
  • Receptionist 2 Posts
  • Steward 6 Posts
  • Tailor 2 Posts
  • Upholsterer 1 Post
  • Secretarial Assistant 5 Posts
  • Sirdar 10 Posts
  • Accountant/ Accounts Executive 30 Posts

Eligibility Criteria 

Candidates can check the educational qualification and age limit through the Detailed Notification available here. For more related details candidates can visit the official site of Central Coalfields Limited. 

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
sarkari naukri government job apprentice
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

IBPS SO Recruitment 2021: Last date today to apply for 1828 posts on ibps.in

Rajasthan home guard recruitment 2021: Apply for 135 constable posts from Nov 24

Central Coalfields Limited invites applications for apprenticeship 

Khadi Board, Karnataka recruitment 2021: Registration deadline extended
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Pathankot Grenade attack
Delhi Air Quality
Today's Panchang
Andhra Pradesh Rainfall
American Music Awardss 2021
Mulayam Singh Yadav
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP