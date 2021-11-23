Central Coalfields Limited Apprentice Recruitment 2021: Apply for 539 posts

Central Coalfields Limited has invited applications from candidates to apply for Apprentice posts. Eligible candidates who want to apply online for the posts can do it through the official site of Central Coalfields Limited on centralcoalfields.in. The last date to apply for the posts is till December 5, 2021.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Eligible candidates are invited for one year 2020-21 practical training under Apprentice Act-1961 amended 2017 in different trades. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

Electrician 190 Posts

Fitter 150 Posts

Mechanic repair and maintenance of vehicle 50 Posts

COPA 20 Posts

Machinist 10 Posts

Turner 10 Posts

Electronics Mechanics 10 Posts

Plumber 7 Posts

Photographer 3 Posts

Florist and Landscaper 5 Posts

Book Binder 2 Posts

Carpenter 2 Posts

Dental Laboratory Technician 2 Posts

Food Production 1 Post

Furniture and Cabinet maker 2 Posts

Gardener (Mali) 10 Posts

Horticulture Assistant 5 Posts

Old Age care taker 2 Posts

Painter (General) 2 Posts

Receptionist 2 Posts

Steward 6 Posts

Tailor 2 Posts

Upholsterer 1 Post

Secretarial Assistant 5 Posts

Sirdar 10 Posts

Accountant/ Accounts Executive 30 Posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates can check the educational qualification and age limit through the Detailed Notification available here. For more related details candidates can visit the official site of Central Coalfields Limited.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}