Central Institute of Psychiatry to recruit for nursing officer, other posts

Central Institute of Psychiatry has invited applications to recruit nursing officers, clinical psychologists, Assistant psychologists, Pharmacists, Needle Women, Tailors, and Cooks. “Online applications are invited from eligible candidates for the posts at Central Institute of Psychiatry. The last date of receipt of application is 21.09.2021,” the job application reads.

Vacancy Details

• Clinical Psychologist: 1 post

• Nursing Officer: 45 posts

• Assistant Psychologist: 1 post

• Pharmacist: 1 post

• Needle Women: 1 post

• Tailor: 1 post

• Cook: 1 post

Candidates will be selected on the basis of written exam. There will be skill test for the selection of needle women, tailor,s and cooks. “For the post of Needle Women, Tailor and Cook a Skill test will comprise of trade specific practical test to assess the skills of the appearing candidates,” the recruiting body has said. “The Written test will consist of 50 multiple choice questions to be completed in one hour,” it has added.

The institute will release merit list of eligible candidates based on the performance in written examination.

