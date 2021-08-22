Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Employment News / Central Institute of Psychiatry to recruit for nursing officer, other posts
employment news

Central Institute of Psychiatry to recruit for nursing officer, other posts

Central Institute of Psychiatry has invited applications to recruit nursing officers, clinical psychologists, Assistant Psychologists, Pharmacists, Needle Women, Tailors and Cooks.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON AUG 22, 2021 02:26 PM IST
Central Institute of Psychiatry to recruit for nursing officer, other posts

Central Institute of Psychiatry has invited applications to recruit nursing officers, clinical psychologists, Assistant psychologists, Pharmacists, Needle Women, Tailors, and Cooks. “Online applications are invited from eligible candidates for the posts at Central Institute of Psychiatry. The last date of receipt of application is 21.09.2021,” the job application reads.

Apply online

Eligibility criteria, other details

Vacancy Details

• Clinical Psychologist: 1 post

• Nursing Officer: 45 posts

• Assistant Psychologist: 1 post

• Pharmacist: 1 post

• Needle Women: 1 post

• Tailor: 1 post

• Cook: 1 post

Candidates will be selected on the basis of written exam. There will be skill test for the selection of needle women, tailor,s and cooks. “For the post of Needle Women, Tailor and Cook a Skill test will comprise of trade specific practical test to assess the skills of the appearing candidates,” the recruiting body has said. “The Written test will consist of 50 multiple choice questions to be completed in one hour,” it has added.

The institute will release merit list of eligible candidates based on the performance in written examination.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
jobs jharkhand ranchi
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Tripura Public Service Commission to recruit food safety officers

Punjab police constable recruitment 2021 registration ends today

Arunachal Pradesh research officer exam rescheduled

ISRO-LPSC announces jobs for class 10 pass, know more
TRENDING TOPICS
Afghanistan Crisis
Horoscope Today
Muharram 2021
Rakshabandhan 2021
Covid Vaccine
Shashi Tharoor
Afghanistan
India vs England
Gold Price
BellBottom
Kaali Peeli Tales
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP