Central Railway Recruitment 2023: Apply for 50 Jr Technical Associate posts

Central Railway has invited applications from candidates to apply for Jr. Technical Associate posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of Central Railway through the official site of CR at cr.indianrailways.gov.in. The last date to apply for the posts is till January 30, 2023.

This recruitment drive will fill up 50 posts in the organisation. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts should have four years bachelor’s degree in Civil Engineering or a combination of any sub stream of basic streams of Civil Engineering from a recognised University/ Institute. The age limit should be between 18 to 33 years of age.

Application Fees

The application fees is ₹500/-. For candidates belonging to SC/ ST/ OBC/ Women/ Minorities/ EWS category candidates will have to pay ₹250/-. The payment should be made through demand draft in favour of FA&CAO © Central Railway, Mumbai CSMT.

Where to Apply

Candidates can send the filled up application form to Deputy Chief Personnel Officer (Construction) Office of the Chief Administrative Officer (Construction) New Administrative Building, 6th Floor Opposite of Anjuman Islam School, D.N. Road, Central Railway, Mumbai CSMT, Maharashtra 400001.

