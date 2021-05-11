Home / Education / Employment News / Central Railways Recruitment 2021: Apply for Medical Practitioners posts
Central Railways Recruitment 2021: Apply for Medical Practitioners posts

Central Railways will recruit candidates for Medical Practitioners posts. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts by appearing for walk in interview.
PUBLISHED ON MAY 11, 2021 02:02 PM IST
Indian Railways(HT File)

Central Railways has invited applications from candidates to apply for Medical Practitioners post. Candidates who are interested and eligible to apply for the post can appear for a walk-in interview on May 12, 24, June 9, and 22, 2021. The official notification is available on the official site of Central Railways on cr.indianrailways.gov.in.

This recruitment drive will fill up 17 posts of Physicians, Anaesthetist, Chest Physician, and GDMO posts. Read below for eligibility, selection process, and other details.

Vacancy Details

Name of the disciplineNumber of vacancies 
Physician4 Posts 
Anaesthetist/Intensivists 4 Posts
Chest Physician 2 Posts
GDMO 7 Posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts should have degree in medicine i.e., MBBS recognized by the Medical Council of India. A post graduate qualification in the relevant subject/ field recognized by the Medical Council of India. The age limit of the candidate should not exceed 53 years of age as on January 1, 2021.

Detailed Notification Here

Other Details

The interested candidates will have to for walk-in-interview at Bharatratna, Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Memorial Hospital, Central Railway, Byculla, Mumbai - 400027 along with the documents and the filled up application form available with the detailed notification.

