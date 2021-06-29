CFTRI, Mysuru announces jobs for 10+2 pass; registration begins on July 1

Central Food Technological Research Institute (CFTRI), Mysuru has announced jobs for 10+2 pass candidates. CFTRI is a constituent laboratory of the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR). It has announced 12 vacancies, including 3 backlog vacancies, in junior secretariat assistant and junior stenographer posts.

The registration process for this recruitment will begin on July 1. Candidates can apply on or before July 30. The last date by which the hard copy of the application form should reach the CFTRI is August 23.

“10+2/ XII standard/ PUC or its equivalent and proficiency in computer type speed and in using computer as per the prescribed norms fixed by the DoPT from time to time,” the CFTRI has said regarding the educational qualification.

The upper age limit of candidates set by CFTRI for all posts, except junior stenographer, is 28 years. The upper age limit for junior stenographer post is 27 years.

CFTRI Vacancy Details

• Junior Secretariat Assistant (general administration): 3 posts

• Junior Secretariat Assistant (finance and accounts): 3 posts

• Junior Secretariat Assistant (stores and purchase): 3 posts

• Junior Stenographer: 3 posts (backlog vacancies)

After selection the candidate will assist in the functions of stores and purchase or finance and accounts or general administration or provide secretarial, stenographic assistance or typing besides other official work.