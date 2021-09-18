Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Employment News / C’garh Police SI Recruitment 2021: Registration for 975 posts begins on Oct 1
employment news

C’garh Police SI Recruitment 2021: Registration for 975 posts begins on Oct 1

Chhattisgarh Police will recruit candidates for SI and other posts. Candidates who want to apply for the posts can apply online through the official site of Chhattisgarh Police on cgpolice.gov.in from October 1 onwards. 
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 18, 2021 11:42 AM IST
C’garh Police SI Recruitment 2021: Registration for 975 posts begins on Oct 1(HT PHOTO.)

Chhattisgarh Police has invited applications from candidates to apply for Sub Inspector and other posts. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts through the official site of Chhattisgarh Police on cgpolice.gov.in from October 1, 2021. This recruitment drive will fill up 975 posts in the organisation. 

The last date to apply for the posts is till October 31, 2021. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details. 

Vacancy Details 

Name of the Post Number of Vacancies 
Subedar 58 Posts 
Sub Inspector 577 Posts 
Sub Inspector (Special Branch) 69 Posts 
Platoon Commander 247 Posts 
Sub Inspector (Angul Chinh) 6 Posts 
Sub Inspector (document under question) 3 Posts 
Sub Inspector (Computer) 6 Posts 
Sub Inspector (Telecommunications) 9 Posts 

Eligibility Criteria 

Candidates who want to apply for the posts can check the educational qualification in the Detailed Notification given here. The age limit of the candidate will be between 21 years to 34 years of age. 

RELATED STORIES

Detailed Notification Here 

Application Fees

Candidates belonging to general category and OBC category will have to pay 400/- as application fees and candidates belonging to SC/ST category will have to pay 200/-. For more related details candidates can check the official site of Chhattisgarh Police. 

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
chhattisgarh police police recruitment exam sarkari naukri
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

BPCL Apprentice Recruitment 2021: Apply for 87 posts on mhrdnats.gov.in 

Odisha Police recruitment 2021: Apply for 244 constable posts 

CLW Apprentice Recruitment 2021: Apply for 492 posts on clw.indianrailways.gov.in

HPSC SDAO Recruitment: Apply for 26 sub divisional agricultural officer posts
TRENDING TOPICS
SCO summit
PM Narendra Modi Birthday
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
GST Council Meeting
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP