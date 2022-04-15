CGPSC recruitment 2022: 20 vacancies of ARTO and Transport Sub Inspector posts

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
CGPSC has begin the application process for Assistant Regional Transport Officer and Transport Sub Inspector.
CGPSC on April 15 has begin the application process for Assistant Regional Transport Officer and Transport Sub Inspector (Tech
Published on Apr 15, 2022 04:09 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk

Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) on April 15 has begin the application process for Assistant Regional Transport Officer and Transport Sub Inspector (Tech). The application process will end on May 14. candidates can apply online through the official website of CGPSC at psc.cg.gov.in.

CGPSC recruitment 2022 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 20 vacancies out of which 2 vacancies are for the Posts of Assistant Regional Transport Officer, 15 vacancies are for the post of Transport Sub Inspector and 3 are Backlog.

CGPSC recruitment 2022 age limit: The candidates should be between the age of 24 years to 30 years as on January 1, 2022.

CGPSC recruitment 2022 application fee: Candidates from outside Chhattisgarh should pay a fee of 400, whilst those from within the state are exempted from paying the charge.

CGPSC recruitment 2022: How to Apply

Go to the official website at psc.cg.gov.in.

Click the 'Online Application' option on the homepage.

To apply, you must first register and log in.

Fill out the form, submit all the required documents

Pay the application fee

Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.

Interested and eligible candidates can check the eligibility criteria and other detailed on the notification given below:

