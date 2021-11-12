CGPSC State Engineering Service Exam 2021 postponed, notice here

Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission has postponed CGPSC State Engineering Service Exam 2021. The examination that was scheduled to conducted on November 26, 2021, has been postponed. Candidates can check the postponed notice on the official site of CGPSC on psc.cg.gov.in.

The examination has been postponed for some unknown reason. CGPSC State Engineering Service Exam 2021 was scheduled to be conducted in Ambikapur, Bilaspur, Durg-Bhilai, Jagdalpur and Raipur districts.

The new exam date will be announced 15 days before the examination is conducted, as per the official notice. The examination will be conducted in two shifts- first shift will be conducted from 10 am to 12.30 pm for Paper I- General Studies and second shift will be conducted from 2 pm to 4.30 pm for Paper 2 Engineering.

CGPSC State Engineering Service Exam 2021: How to download

To download the exam notice candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

Visit the official site of CGPSC on psc.cg.gov.in.

Click on CGPSC State Engineering Service Exam 2021 schedule link available on the home page.

A PDF file will open.

Check the exam schedule and download the file.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

This recruitment drive will fill up 83 posts in the organization. Candidates can check more related details through the official site of CGPSC.