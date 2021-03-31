Chandigarh Municipal Corporation has invited applications from candidates to apply for Clerk and other posts. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts through the official site of Chandigarh Municipal Corporation on mcchandigarh.gov.in. The application process would begin on April 8, 2021 onwards.

This recruitment drive will fill up 172 posts in the organization. The last date to apply for the posts is till May 3, 2021. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

Name of the Post Number of Vacancies SDO 1 Post Accountant 2 Posts Sub inspector 6 Posts JE 13 Posts Draftsman 6 Posts Clerk 41 Posts Steno typist 5 Posts Data Entry 2 Posts Patwari 1 Post Gardening Supervisor 2 Posts Junior Draftman 3 Posts Computer programmer 1 Post LA Office 1 Post Fireman 81 Posts Driver 4 Posts Fire Officer 1 Post

Selection Process

Panjab University will be conducting the recruitment process. The written examination will be conducted by the varsity. Through this recruitment drive Group A, B and C vacancies will be filled up.

The civic body has prepared terms and conditions for all posts, including reservation criteria, age and educational qualification.

Detailed Notification

Chandigarh Municipal Corporation Recruitment 2021: Apply for 172 posts