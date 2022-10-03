Chandigarh TGT recruitment: Application closes for 90 TGT posts today

Chandigarh TGT recruitment: The Samagra Shiksha, Chandigarh will stop accepting applications for recruitment to the post of Trained Graduate Teachers (TGTs) on contractual basis. Interested candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website online.ctestservices.com/nitttrtgt

The deadline to submit the application forms is upto 5 pm on Monday, October 3, 2022.

The recruitment drive is being scheduled to fill up a total of 90 vacancies for the post of Trained Graduate Teachers (TGTs).

The last date to deposit the fees is October 6, 2022 upto 2 pm.

To be eligible, candidates must be in the age group of 21 to 37 years of age as on January 1, 2022. Upper age limit is relaxed for reserved category candidates.

According to the official notification, candidates will be selected on the basis of merit list which will be prepared on the basis of total marks obtained in Objective Type Test. One objective type test of 150 Marks (Part-A and Part-B) will be conducted in single /multiple shifts/sessions. Qualifying marks for each part (Part-A and Part-B separately) will be 40% for all candidates. No interview will be conducted.

Application fee is Rs.1000 for general category candidates and Rs. 500 for SC category candidates.

Persons with disabilities are exempted from payment of fees.

How to apply

Visit the official website online.ctestservices.com/nitttrtgt

On the homepage, click on the link for registration

Register and login

Fill the application form, upload documents and pay the fee

Submit and save for future purposes

Direct link for advertisement.

