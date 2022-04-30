Chennai Metro Recruitment: Apply for 14 posts till May 14, details here

Chennai Metro Rail Limited has released recruitment notification for 14 contractual and deputation posts. Eligible candidates can apply for these posts up to May 14.

For the recruitment notification, application form and other details, visit the Careers portal on chennaimetrorail.org. Here are more details about the posts

Contractual:

General Manager (Signalling & Telecom): 1 post

General Manager (Operations): 1 post

General Manager (Electrical): 1 post

General Manager (Human Resources): 1 post

General Manager (Planning & Business Development) 1 post

Additional General Manager (Underground Construction): 2 posts

Additional General Manager (IT & AFC): 1 post

Joint General Manager (Underground Construction): 1 post

Joint General Manager (Architecture): 2

Deputy General Manager (Marketing): 1

Deputy Manager (Transport Planning): 1

Chief Vigilance Officer: 1

The applications are to be submitted offline. Candidates “should submit duly filled application form as per attached format in hardcopy along with prescribed application fee (DD/NEFT) supported by Bio-Data and one set of self-attested copies of educational qualification certificate, experience certificate, birth certificate, community certificate and latest passport size photo through proper channel to the following address on or before 14-May-2022,” as per an official statement.

The address to send applications is:

Joint General Manager (HR)

Chennai Metro Rail Limited, CMRL Depot, Admin Building, Poonamallee High Road, Koyambedu, Chennai - 600107.

