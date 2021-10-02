Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Chhattisgarh police recruitment: Apply for 975 vacancies, here's how
employment news

Chhattisgarh police recruitment: Apply for 975 vacancies, here's how

Updated on Oct 02, 2021 08:33 PM IST
Chhattisgarh police recruitment:; The application process to fill 975 vacancies for Sub Inspectors and other posts in Chhattisgarh Police began on October 1.(HT File)
By hindustantimes.com

The application process to fill 975 vacancies for Sub Inspectors and other posts in Chhattisgarh Police began on October 1. Interested candidates can check the notification on the official website of Chhattisgarh Police at cgpolice.gov.in and apply online. The last date to apply for the posts is till October 31, 2021.

Candidates who have applied earlier have to fill the application form. However, they are exempted from payment of the application fee.

Chhattisgarh Police recruitment 2021 vacancy details: Out of 975 vacancies, 58 posts are for  Subedar; 577 posts are for Sub Inspector; 69 posts are for Sub Inspector (Special Branch); 247 posts are for Platoon Commander; 6 vacancies are for the post of  Sub Inspector (Fingerprint); 3 vacancies are for the post of  Sub Inspector ( (Questioned Document); 6 vacancies are for the post of Sub Inspector (Computer); 9 vacancies are for the post of Sub Inspector ( Radio).

Chhattisgarh Police recruitment application fee: The application fee is 400 for the General and OBC categories. Candidates from the SC/ ST category have to pay 200 as application fee.

Chhattisgarh Police recruitment age limit: Candidates applying for the above-said post should be between the age of 21 years and 34 years as on January 1, 2021.

Chhattisgarh Police recruitment 2021: How to apply

Visit the official website of Chhattisgarh Police at www.cgpolice.gov.in

On the homepage click on the link that reads,’ Click here to apply for Chhattisgarh Police Subedar/SI/PC Recruitment Exam-2021’

Fill the application form

Pay the application fee

Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference

Interested candidates can check the eligibility criteria and other details on the notification here 

 

 

Topics
si vacancy vacancy on offer sarkari naukri
