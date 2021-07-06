CIPET recruitment 2021: Apply for technical and non-technical posts

Central Institute of Petrochemicals Engineering and Technology(CIPET) has invited applications for the Technical and Non Technical posts. Interested and eligible candidates can check notification on the official website of CIPET at https://www.cipet.gov.in/

Candidates have to send their application form by speed post in the prescribed format along with the requisites self-attested enclosure to the following address at “Sr. Officer (Admin./HR), CIPET Head Office, T.V.K. Industrial Estate, Guindy, Chennai – 600 032”.

The application form along in the prescribed format should reach by July 30.

On the top of the envelope candidate should mention “Advt. No. with date” and Name of the post applied for,

CIPET recruitment 2021: Vacancy details

Technical

For the post of Chief Manager(Technical/Associate Professor): 5

Non-Technical

For the post of Chief Manager (Personnel & Administration):1

For the post of Chief Manager((Finance & Accounts):1

For the post of Manager (Personnel & Administration):1

Age Limit: The upper age limit of the candidates applying for the above mentioned posts should be up to 45 years.

Note: Candidates with outstanding credentials and proven abilities shall be eligible for age relaxation up to a maximum of 03 years subject to such recommendation from the Screening Committee/SelectionCommittee and approval of the Competent Authority.

Interested and eligible candidates can check the education qualification and other details on the official website of CIPET at https://www.cipet.gov.in/

