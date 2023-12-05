CISCE announces various vacancies, salary up to 2.74 lakh per month

CISCE Recruitment 2023: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) on December 5 announced vacancies for five posts in the board. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for it through links given on cisce.org. They have to send their resumes as well, within 10 days from the date of advertisement.

CISCE announces various vacancies

Vacancy details:

Education Officer

Candidates who have postgraduate degrees, preferably a degree in Law and five years of administrative experience can apply for the post. They should also have:

Good communication skills in written and spoken Hindi, English. Ability to correspond independently. Excellent planning and organising skills, with ability to work with minimal supervision to meet deadlines. Be able to multitask Be proficient in the use of Microsoft Word/Excel/Power Point.

The upper age limit for the post is 45 years. Salary is approximately ₹2.74 lakh per month (CTC).

Officer-Human Resource and Legal

The applicant must have an MBA degree in HR Management with a degree in Law and 5 years of experience in Human Resource and Legal matters.

Additional requirements:

Excellent communication skills in written and spoken Hindi, English. Ability to correspond independently. Excellent planning and organising skills, with ability to work with minimal supervision to meet deadlines. Be able to multitask Be proficient in the use of Microsoft Word/Excel/Power Point.

Upper age limit: 45 years

Salary : Approximately ₹2.74 lakh per month (CTC)

Assistant Officer- Research

The candidate applying for the post requires a postgraduate degree and five years of experience in teaching or research or any other educational institutions with similar functions. Candidates with knowledge of the NEP 2020 and NCF 2023, current examination reforms and research in the educational field will get preference.

The candidate should have:

Good communication skills in written and spoken Hindi, English. Ability to correspond independently. Excellent planning and organising skills, with ability to work with minimal supervision to meet deadlines. Be able to multitask Be proficient in the use of Microsoft Word/Excel/Power Point. Be proficient in editing and proofreading, paying close attention to details. Have proficiency in designing documents, booklets, brochures.

Upper age limit: 40 years

Salary: Approximately ₹1.35 lakh per month (CTC).

Accounts Supervisor

A Commerce graduate with CA, CNA or CS Inter qualification or a Postgration degree in Commerce from a recognised university and at least five years of work experience in the Accounts department of an educational organisation, preferably in and ERP environment can apply for these vacancies.

Candidates also require:

Excellent communication skills in written and spoken Hindi, English. Ability to correspond independently. Excellent planning and organising skills, with ability to work with minimal supervision to meet deadlines. Be able to multitask Be proficient in the use of Microsoft Word/Excel/Power Point.

Upper age limit: 40 years

Salary: Approximately ₹1.11 lakh per month (CTC ).

Junior Clerk-Cum-Typist

The candidate applying for the post should be a graduate from a recognised university and at least 5 years of work experience.

Additionally, s/he require:

Excellent communication skills in written and spoken Hindi, English. Ability to correspond independently. Excellent planning and organising skills, with ability to work with minimal supervision to meet deadlines. Be able to multitask Be proficient in the use of Microsoft Word/Excel/Power Point.

Age limit : 35 years

Salary: Approximately ₹77 thousand per month (CTC )

