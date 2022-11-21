Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Published on Nov 21, 2022 05:37 PM IST

CISF to recruit candidates for Constable posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website till December 20, 2022.

CISF Constable Recruitment 2022: Apply for 787 posts at cisfrectt.in (Hindustan Times)
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Central Industrial Security Force, CISF has invited applications from candidates to apply for Constable posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of CISF at cisfrectt.in. The registration process begins today and will close on December 20, 2022.

This recruitment drive will fill up 787 posts in the organisation. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

Matriculation or its equivalent from a recognised board for skilled trades on or before closing date of receipt of online Application Form. The age limit should be between 18 to 23 years of age as on August 1, 2022. Candidates should not have been born earlier than 02/08/1999 and later than 01/08/2004.

Selection Process

The selection process comprises of PST/PET/Documentation/Trade Test, Written Examination and Medical Examination. The details will be announced on the official website in due course of time.

Application Fees

The application fees is 100. Female candidates and those candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST) and Ex-servicemen (ESM) eligible for reservation are exempted from payment of application fee.

Detailed Notification Here 

