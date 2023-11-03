Chittaranjan Locomotive Works, CLW has invited applications for Teacher posts. Eligible candidates can appear for walk in interview. The official notice can be checked at CLW at clw.indianrailways.gov.in.

CLW to recruit for 20 PGT and PRT posts at clw.indianrailways.gov.in, details here (Shutterstock/ Representative photo)

This recruitment drive will fill up 20 posts in the organization. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

PGT(Physics): 2 posts

PGT(Bengali): 1 post

PGT(Pol.Sc.): 1 post

PGT(Eng): 2 posts

PGT(Hindi): 3 posts

PGT(History): 2 posts

PGT(Maths): 1 post

PGT(Eco): 2 posts

PGT(Comm): 1 post

PGT(Physical Education): 2 posts

PRT/ Computer Education: 3 posts

Interview Dates

The interview for PGT and PRT will be conducted on November 22, 23 and 24, 2023 from 11 am onwards at Administrative Meeting Room GM’s office CLW/Chittaranjan.

Eligibility Criteria

Master Degree from a recognized university with at least 50% marks in aggregate in the subject that are applying for. The age limit of the candidate should be below 65 years of age.

Selection Process

The selection process includes interview and medical exams. The part time teacher shall undergo a medical examination (Medical Standard-CEE-TWO,C-2) before the contract is entered into, to ensure his/her fitness to perform the work assigned to him/her. In case of his/her not passing the required medical standard, his candidature will be cancelled. For more related details candidates can check the official website of CLW.

