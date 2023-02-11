CME, Ministry of Defence to recruit 119 MTS and other posts, details here

College of Military Engineering, CME, Ministry of Defence has invited applications from candidates to apply for MTS and other posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of CME, Pune at cmepune.edu.in.

This recruitment drive will fill up 119 posts in the organisation. The last date to apply for the posts is till March 4, 2023. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

Accountant: 1 post

Instrument Mechanic: 1 post

Senior Mechanic: 2 posts

Machine Minder Litho (Offset): 1 post

Laboratory Assistant: 3 posts

Lower Division Clerk: 14 posts

Storekeeper: 2 posts

Civilian Motor Driver: 3 posts

Library Clerk: 2 posts

Sand Modeller: 4 posts

Cook: 3 posts

Fitter: 6 posts

Moulder: 1 post

Carpenter: 5 posts

Electrician: 2 posts

Machinist Wood Working: 1 post

Blacksmith: 1 post

Painter (Skilled): 1 post

Engine Artificer: 1 post

Storeman Technical: 1 post

Laboratory Attendant: 2 posts

Multi Tasking Staff (MTS): 49 posts

Lascar: 13 posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts should check the educational qualification and age limit through the Detailed Notification available here.

Selection Process

The shortlisted candidates will have to appear for the written test. The written test will be of Objective Type of multiple choice questions of 10th / 12th / Degree level corresponding to the post applied for. The written test will consist of (i) General Intelligence & Reasoning (ii) Numerical Aptitude (iii) General English (iv) General Awareness.

Detailed Notification Here