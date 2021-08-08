CMLRE, Cochin invites applications to fill 50 positions

Centre for Marine Living Resources and Ecology (CMLRE) has invited applications to fill 50 temporary positions on project mode. The posts for which vacancies have been announced are project manager, project scientist, senior project associate, and project associate.

"All project positions are purely temporary and on project mode and do not entitle the candidate for any claim for regular/ permanent position at any time," CMLRE has notified.

Application forms are available online and the last date for submission of the application forms is August 17.

Apply online

Vacancy Details

Project Manager: 1 post

Project Scientist-III: 2 posts

Project Scientist-II: 15 posts

Project Scientist-I, Senior Project Associate, Project Associate-II/SRF and Project Associate-I/JRF: 32 posts

Selected candidates will be offered appointment initially for one year and extension thereafter would be based on periodical performance review, for a period up to March 2026 or co-terminus with the project, the CMLRE has informed candidates. "At present, the place of posting is at CMLRE, Kochi or its Field Research Station, Agatti, Lakshadweep with transfer liability to any part of India," it has also informed.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON