Coal India Limited to recruit 108 Medical Executive posts, details here

Coal India Limited has invited applications from candidates to apply for Medical Executive posts. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts through the official site of Coal India at coalindia.in. The registration process will begin on September 29 and will end on October 29, 2022.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This recruitment drive will fill up 108 posts in the organisation. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

Sr. Medical Specialist: 39 Posts

Sr. Medical Officer: 68 Posts

Sr. Medical Officer (Dental): 1 Post

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts can check the educational qualification through Detailed Notification available here.

Age Limit

Sr.Medical Specialist (E4 Grade) is 42 years for General/UR.

Sr.Medical Officer(including Dental) /Medical Specialist in E3 Grade)is 35 years for General/UR

Selection Process

The mode of selection will be based on personal interview as laid down in the “Policy for Decentralized recruitment of Medical Executives at CIL/Subsidiary level” as available in CIL website.

Where to Apply

Candidates can send the filled up application form to Dy. GM(Personnel)/HoD(EE), at Executive Establishment Department, 2 nd Floor, Coal Estate, Western Coalfields Limited, Civil Lines, Nagpur, Maharashtra-440001.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON