Coal India has invited applications for Management Trainee posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of Coal India at coalindia.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 660 posts in the organisation.

Coal India MT Recruitment 2026: Registration for 660 posts begins on May 12 at coalindia.in, details here(HT file)

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The registration process will commence on May 12 and will close on June 11, 2026. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates should have engineering degree for all posts except for Rajbhasha and Company Secretary.

For Rajbhasha, MA in Hindi with minimum 60% marks, and Graduation with Hindi and English as main subjects with 50% marks is required to apply. For Company Secretary, Graduate in any discipline from a recognized University/ Institute having acquired Company Secretary qualification with Associate/ Fellow membership of ICSI.

Selection Process

The selection will be based on the marks obtained in the Computer Based Online Test (CBT) only. The details regarding the date of CBT will be intimated through the Admit Card for CBT. The Admit Card will be available for downloading through individual login portal of the candidate and no interview will be held for final selection.

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{{^usCountry}} The exam will be for 3 hours consisting of two papers- paper I and II. Paper-I will consist of General Knowledge/Awareness, Reasoning, Numerical Ability and General English and Paper-II will consist of Professional Knowledge (Discipline related) with 100 multiple choice questions (MCQ) in each paper. Each question will carry 1 mark and there is no penalty for wrong answer. No marks will be awarded for un-attempted questions. Application Fee {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The exam will be for 3 hours consisting of two papers- paper I and II. Paper-I will consist of General Knowledge/Awareness, Reasoning, Numerical Ability and General English and Paper-II will consist of Professional Knowledge (Discipline related) with 100 multiple choice questions (MCQ) in each paper. Each question will carry 1 mark and there is no penalty for wrong answer. No marks will be awarded for un-attempted questions. Application Fee {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The application fee is ₹1180/- for candidates belonging to GENERAL (UR) / OBC (Creamy Layer & Non-Creamy Layer) / EWS category. SC / ST / PwBD candidates / Employees of Coal India Limited and its Subsidiaries are exempted from payment of application fee. For more related details candidates can check the official website of Coal India. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The application fee is ₹1180/- for candidates belonging to GENERAL (UR) / OBC (Creamy Layer & Non-Creamy Layer) / EWS category. SC / ST / PwBD candidates / Employees of Coal India Limited and its Subsidiaries are exempted from payment of application fee. For more related details candidates can check the official website of Coal India. {{/usCountry}}

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