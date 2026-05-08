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Coal India MT Recruitment 2026: Registration for 660 posts begins on May 12 at coalindia.in, details here

Coal India will recruit for Management Trainee posts. The registration process for 660 posts will begin on May 12, 2026. 

Published on: May 08, 2026 03:31 pm IST
By HT Education Desk | Edited by Papri Chanda
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Coal India has invited applications for Management Trainee posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of Coal India at coalindia.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 660 posts in the organisation.

Coal India MT Recruitment 2026: Registration for 660 posts begins on May 12 at coalindia.in, details here(HT file)

The registration process will commence on May 12 and will close on June 11, 2026. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates should have engineering degree for all posts except for Rajbhasha and Company Secretary.

For Rajbhasha, MA in Hindi with minimum 60% marks, and Graduation with Hindi and English as main subjects with 50% marks is required to apply. For Company Secretary, Graduate in any discipline from a recognized University/ Institute having acquired Company Secretary qualification with Associate/ Fellow membership of ICSI.

Selection Process

The selection will be based on the marks obtained in the Computer Based Online Test (CBT) only. The details regarding the date of CBT will be intimated through the Admit Card for CBT. The Admit Card will be available for downloading through individual login portal of the candidate and no interview will be held for final selection.

Detailed Notification Here

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT Education Desk

For over a decade, the Hindustan Times Digital Streams – Education Desk has been a trusted source for accurate, in-depth, and timely news on education and careers. We bring the latest updates on board exams, competitive exams, results, employment news, study abroad, scholarships, and school and college admissions, helping students, job seekers, and educators make informed decisions.

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With over a decade of experience in education journalism, Papri specializes in exam-related content, study abroad insights, and education trends. She also explores new opportunities in education that benefit students.

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